One hurt after grease fire in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A grease fire left $4,500 in damages to a Southwest Roanoke home on Tuesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities say it happened in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW.

While the resident of the home was hurt in the fire, officials say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

After an investigation, the fire was later determined to be accidental in nature.

Roanoke Fire-EMS is taking this time to remind the community to be cautious when cooking. They advise that you smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan and turning off the burner if a small grease fire starts.

Officials warn against moving the pan and say you should leave the lid on the pan until it has cooled completely.