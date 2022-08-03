Rappel “over the edge” of a Roanoke building for a cause on Saturday

Family and friends of Eastern Dominican Christian Mission are going “over the edge” to raise awareness and funds to build a medical clinic in the Dominican Republic.

ROANOKE, Va. – Family and friends of Eastern Dominican Christian Mission are going “over the edge” to raise awareness and funds to build a medical clinic in the Dominican Republic.

On Saturday, they will hold a fundraiser where participants rappel off the Roanoke Higher Education Building.

“We have a very small clinic in a very impoverished area of the Dominican Republic. We’re trying to expand that clinic and build a full building that will offer a lab, ultrasound, some psychology, and dental work,’ explained Executive Director Ryan Vandelinde. “All of your basic medical needs to serve this community.”

Eastern Dominican Christian Mission exists to fulfill the Great Commission of Jesus Christ by making disciples and forming those disciples into congregations. Since the founding of the mission in 2003, EDCM has had a goal of planting churches in the eastern part of the Dominican Republic and helping lead those churches to self-sufficiency, according to their website.

The goal is to raise $100,000 for the project and they want to start construction immediately.

You can click here to register and donate.