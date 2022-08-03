Town of Hurt officials ask for community help ID’ing those behind ‘propaganda pamphlets’

HURT, Va. – Town of Hurt officials are looking for information regarding pamphlets that were found in the town on Wednesday.

Mike Jones, Deputy Town Manager for Public Safety for the Town of Hurt said they have received several complaints about propaganda reported around the area.

The pamphlets contain racist propaganda and urge people to pray for white Americans.

Jones said the town is not certain of who is dropping the propaganda, but the pamphlets are reported to be from the White Knights Group.

According to town officials, there have also been reports of the pamphlets in Pittsylvania County.

Anyone with information, pictures, or videos of anyone involved is asked to come forward and contact Jones at 434-608-0554, and ask for him or Jason Lovelace, the Chief of Police.