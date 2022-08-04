Jr. K is looking for a family that can play with him for the rest of his dog days

ROANOKE, Va. – Maybe your kid needs a playmate, or maybe you need someone to keep up with you on your runs – either way, Jr. K might just be a perfect fit in your fun family.
This energetic 5-year-old Pitbull mix is neutered and looking for a new home after being in the shelter for over 200 days.
As of August 4, Jr. K has been playing around at his foster home while he’s treated for heartworms, but once he finishes treatment, he’ll be ready to head off to his forever home.
Jr. K is a very active dog, so shelter staff said he’ll need someone who is equally as patient as they are energetic while Jr. K learns more basic obedience skills.
Shelter staff said that Jr. K is a big extrovert in the dog world – he loves people and other dogs, but he can be a bit rambunctious, so if you have another dog, a meet and greet is required before adoption just to make sure he’s a good fit in your household.
Jr. K’s ideal home would be one with a family that can keep him busy and that gives him the opportunity to exercise.
If you’re interested in learning more or adopting Jr. K, you can visit the RCACP website.