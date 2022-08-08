74º

Former Bedford County school bus driver pleads not guilty to DUI, child endangerment

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A former Bedford County elementary school bus driver accused of driving children to school in her personal vehicle while under the influence has entered her pleas.

Kimberly Ricketts, of Campbell County, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her, which include three felony counts of child endangerment and one count of driving while under the influence in connection to an incident in Oct. 2021.

As we’ve previously reported, on Oct. 7, a deputy was contacted by a concerned parent of a Thomas Jefferson Elementary student. The parent claimed his son and other children were picked up by Ricketts in her personal vehicle and driven to Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

We’re told that shortly after, authorities ordered her to take a saliva and blood test at Bedford Memorial Hospital, which showed she had a 0.10 blood-alcohol content level at the time.

Ricketts is set to appear in court for a verdict and sentencing on Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

