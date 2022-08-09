20-year-old woman, 17-year-old boy hurt in South Boston shooting

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – A woman and a teenage boy were hurt in a shooting in South Boston on Monday night, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting happened on Noblin Avenue near Willow Oaks Apartment complex around 10:15 p.m.

The victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, were taken to separate hospitals and released on Tuesday after treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not say how many suspects or shooters were involved in the incident.

Authorities said that the investigation is in its early stages and information is limited.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cameron Collie at 434-575-7203 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445. Callers may remain anonymous.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.