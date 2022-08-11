New selfie studio and candy store is bringing interactive fun to Uptown Christiansburg

You can update your social media with more than 20 different photography sets at Instaworthy Selfies and Sweets.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – You can update your social media with more than 20 different photography sets at Instaworthy Selfies and Sweets. This is a new woman-owned small business opening in the Uptown Christiansburg Mall.

The store has various picture-perfect setups to give you and your family some unique photos. Some photography set themes include Netflix series “Stranger Things,” a shark pit and outer space.

Customers can pay a fee and take photos with their family and friends or they can place their phone in the ring light stand at each station.

Professional photographers can also access the studio for an hourly admission fee of $50.

Instaworthy also has a candy shop. They sell bulk candy and a variety of sweet treats you might not find in your typical candy store.

“We wanted to bring something new and fun that allowed people to be creative in a safe space,” said Co-Owner of Instaworthy, Kassie Reese. “Give the kids something to do, give everyone something to do. It is for all ages. I grew up in the age of selfies, everyone loves selfies. We are always taking pictures, so we wanted to give people the space to do that.”

Instaworthy Selfies and Sweets opens on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.

To book a time at the selfie studio, click here.