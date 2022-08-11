WATCH LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new Danville casino

On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Caesars Virginia is set to have a groundbreaking ceremony for the $650 million casino that’s headed to Danville.
After the future casino’s groundbreaking, local and state officials are expected to speak.
On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Caesars Virginia is set to have a groundbreaking ceremony for the $650 million casino that’s headed to Danville.
After the future casino’s groundbreaking, local and state officials are expected to speak.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.