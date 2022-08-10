Danville’s $650 million casino resort construction begins

DANVILLE, Va. – A new casino-entertainment center is coming to Danville soon.

On Wednesday, Caesars Entertainment Inc. and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announced their partnership in the development of the center, Caesars Virginia, and their construction officially begins this week.

The project cost about $650 million, and according to the release, it will hopefully bring more people to the area, acting as a tourism engine and economic driver to the area.

Caesars in Danville will have 500 hotel rooms, a world-class casino gaming floor, a WSOP poker room, and a Caesars Sportsbook, the release said.

According to the release, their gaming floor will offer over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, and 24 electronic games.

Not only that, but the release said the resort will also offer a spa, pool, bars, and restaurants, with a 2,500-seat live entertainment theatre with 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

The project will also provide many employment opportunities – the facility will create thousands of construction and operational jobs, according to the release.

Leaders said they are excited to see the construction set in motion.

“We are excited to build a world-class Caesars resort in Danville with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, a valued partner of Caesars Entertainment for more than 20 years,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer for Caesars Entertainment. “Caesars’ diverse collection of destinations across the U.S. is synonymous with unparalleled service, impressive benefits through our Caesars Rewards loyalty program, superstar entertainment talent, and culinary excellence. We will bring these same phenomenal offerings to the Danville region for people to enjoy.”

The release said that the project will be completed in 2024.