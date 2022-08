A Cesars Casino is set to come to Danville in 2024

DANVILLE, Va. – The Caesars Casino is one step closer to being complete in Danville.

The former Dan River Finishing Mill has officially been demolished, making room for construction to begin on Caesars Casino.

The casino will go in at the former location of the Finishing Mill, now that it has been demolished.

A representative with Caesars told 10 News they’re happy about this most recent project phase being complete and are excited about the future.