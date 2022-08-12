Clear The Shelters: Lynchburg Humane Society hosts $25 dog adoption event

The Lynchburg Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for most dogs over the weekend.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – 10 News is working for you to Clear the Shelters.

The Lynchburg Humane Society is hosting a special adoption event Friday through Sunday to help our furry friends find a good home.

The organization is offering a $25 adoption fee for most of its dogs.

10 News was told the no-kill shelter is “very full” right now, and they’re trying to make space for another group of beagles from Envigo as well as other cats and dogs.

“We do want to make more room so we can bring in pets from other shelters that are at-risk,” said Claire LeFew, events, and communications manager for the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Click here to see the dogs that qualify for the special adoption offer.

Ad

You can view our Clear The Shelters articles, including pets that are searching for their forever homes here.