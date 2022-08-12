Lynchburg City Schools offering all students free meals this year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools wants to make sure all students are fed this year.

School officials announced on Thursday that all schools in the division will be providing students with free nutritious meals each day as part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

This is thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision, a free meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas.

All students will be able to get one free breakfast and lunch each day, and parents and/or guardians will not need to submit an application for the free meals.

Those with questions are asked to contact The Office of School Nutrition at 434-515-5060.