Kid’s Square is celebrating 5 years of fun and learning with new exhibits for children

Roanoke, Va – You and your family can celebrate five years of fun and learning at Kid’s Square this Saturday, August 13th.

Starting at 10 a.m. the museum will be introducing new exhibits and fun characters with the help of The Branch Group.

Some of the new areas where children can play, include a new hair salon, pizza making kitchen, and construction zone. Kids can lift items using a crane, load and dump rocks on a dump truck, lay bricks, and build a house.

Felicia Branham, the Executive Director says, “We really have a great opportunity here to watch children kind of maneuver around the museum, experience really careers that are happening and taking place as they play.”

Characters like Anna and Elsa from Frozen will make an appearance, along with a seven foot tall dinosaur.

The celebration will last till 5 p.m. at Center In The Square.