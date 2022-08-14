Ava could be a purrfect fit in your home

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This momma kitty is probably feeling a bit lonely.

Shelter staff told 10 News that Ava came to their shelter over 414 days ago with her kittens, and has been waiting on a family to give her a chance very patiently.

Now is your chance to give sweet Ava the loving family she deserves.

Ava is two years old and spayed according to the Franklin County Humane Society website, and she’s a smaller cat – Ava only weighs about eight pounds.

And like many people, Ava is a little shy at first, shelter staff said, but if you give her the time to adjust, she’ll give you the honor of petting her.

Think Ava might be a good fit in your home? You can visit the Franklin County Animal Shelter website or contact them at (540) 489-3491.