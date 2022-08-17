Day of service for Roanoke Catholic teachers

Teachers served at several churches in the area, as well as the Roanoke Rescue Mission

ROANOKE, Va. – Teachers from Roanoke Catholic spent their Wednesday at work giving back.

The teachers served at several churches in the area, as well as the Roanoke Rescue Mission and Feeding Southwest Virginia.

This week is Teacher Work Week at Roanoke Catholic, and they are prepared to welcome students back to school with a different method than usual.

The idea behind the day of service was ‘practice what you preach,’ showing students that service extends beyond the classroom.

“It continues that role modeling that we like to show in the classroom and sports teams and so forth,” Christopher Michael, Dean of Students and Associate Head of School at Roanoke Catholic said. “You know, we are not exempt from doing service.”

The teachers got together after their service events to reflect on the experience ahead of the school year.