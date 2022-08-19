65º

26-year-old man dead after crash in Bedford County

The crash happened on Route 122 near Campers Paradise Trail on Thursday, police said

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old Texas man is dead after a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the crash happened on Thursday around 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, north of Campers Paradise Trail.

The 2010 Ford Escape was going south on Route 122 when it ran off the right-hand side of the road, striking an embankment, and then overturned, according to authorities.

Police identified the driver of the Escape as Nathanael Lutz, 26, of Waco, Texas.

Lutz was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, police said.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.

