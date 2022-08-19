City of Roanoke prepares for second annual ‘Run for Refugees’ race

The race takes place Sept. 9, and kicks off the city's 'Welcome Week'

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke is preparing for the second annual Run for Refugees event.

This year, they will host a 5K, a 1K for kids, and a virtual race.

Proceeds from the race go to Commonwealth Catholic Charities, an organization that helps resettle refugees in Virginia.

The race also marks the start of the city’s “Welcome Week.”

“It’s really just a nationwide initiative to show inclusion in all our respective communities. So this year we will have the kick-off with the 5k. We are going to have face painting and food and all kinds of fun activities,” said Community Inclusion Coordinator, Katie Hedrick.

The event is slated to take place on September 9 at 6 p.m.

Registration is open now, and if you register by next week, you can receive a free t-shirt.