Roanoke church raises more than $1.7 million to help area ministries better serve those in need

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke church has raised more than $1.7 million to help four area ministries better serve people in need.

Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke launched the Mission Build Campaign back in January 2020 and said it certainly wasn’t an easy feat, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Minister George Anderson said the church’s mission to help others has always been around.

“This church has always been about changing the circumstances of Roanoke but also beyond so that folks can live better lives,” Anderson said.

Ultimately though, the campaign proved to be a successful one and the funding will go toward four projects working to help those in the community, which include:

The renovation of the Alpha Omega House, which will be renamed Alexa House in honor of the late Alexa Cannon. It’ll support several local ministries, including Family Promise of Greater Roanoke, an organization that strives to transform the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness

The Presbyterian Community Center, an organization that strives to help those experiencing homelessness and underserved families living in poverty. The Center plans to use the funding to construct a new facility to better meet the crisis needs of those in the Southeast Roanoke

Solid Rock International’s construction of the nonprofit ‘REVOLUTION Clinic ’ in the Dominican Republic. The nonprofit hopes to offer more resources and opportunities to those in need and expand its services to the Southwestern region of the Dominican Republic

Union Presbyterian Seminary’s William R. Klein Center. The conference facility will offer education programs for pastors, Christian educators and other church leaders

Alexa Cannon was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church of Roanoke before her life was taken away while attending Radford University.

Anderson said he remembers Alexa and wants her memory to continue to live on through the soon-to-be Alexa House.

“She was a young woman with great compassion and a huge heart. So I think we are honoring her memory and using a facility that’s named after her to help families,” Anderson said.

Family Promise works to help families on the verge of experiencing homelessness. The program allows families a place to stay while also working on skills to get their feet on the ground.

“It helps them stay off the ranks of the homeless. It gives them places to stay every night. It works with them to gain skills and financial guidance,” Anderson said.

While the Alexa House will help future families, the name will never let the life of Alexa Cannon be forgotten.

“It doesn’t fix what happened but it is looking to the future and bringing some beauty in the world in response to something that was very very ugly,” Anderson said.

The church said the campaign was an opportunity to spread God’s love.

“The generous and heartfelt response to this call — particularly during such a tumultuous time — will have a transformative impact on the lives of our neighbors near and far for generations,” the church said in a press release.

The church is set to hold a Worship Service of Celebration Sunday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary with a reception afterwards.