Former VP Pence among guests to speak at Liberty University’s fall convocation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University has announced the guest speakers to attend their Fall 2022 Convocation events.

On Friday, Liberty University’s Office of Spiritual Development announced that the 48th Vice President Mike Pence will join Liberty students and staff on September 14 during Convocation in the Vines Center.

Pence has visited Liberty University two times before, once in 2016 when he was an Indiana Governor and Vice President candidate, and again inn 2019 when he delivered the keynote address at Liberty University’s 46th Commencement, the release said.

“I am excited to see this Fall Convocation schedule. Our student body, one of the largest on record, will be able to sample a wide array of Christian leaders who are modeling what it is to be a Champion for Christ in their field,” said Liberty Interim President Jerry Prevo. “My prayer is that our students will take Christ with them into their profession, wherever they are sent. Our Convo guests are just some of the many examples of what it is to serve Christ in all avenues of life.”

Ad

You can find other featured guests and Liberty’s full convocation schedule here.