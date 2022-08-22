Clear The Shelters: These kitties need to find their forever homes

(From left to right) Robbie, Sugar and Spice, and Frederick (Credit: Danville Humane Society)

DANVILLE, Va. – Clear The Shelters is in full swing – we’re working for you to try to find these furry friends their forever homes.

These four cats are patiently waiting at the Danville Humane Society for the purrfect person or family to take them home.

Sugar and Spice

Sugar and Spice (Credit: Danville Humane Society) (WSLS)

Sugar and Spice really do make everything nice.

These two girls love to be comfortable in the Kitty Corner at the Danville Humane Society.

Cuddly and full of love, they’re ready to find the purrfect place to cuddle in at their future forever home.

Frederick

Frederick (Credit: Danville Humane Society) (WSLS)

What a stunner.

This handsome fella will turn into a mushy lovebug when he warms up to you.

Robbie

Robbie (Credit: Danville Humane Society) (WSLS)

Robbie: the complete cat package!

He’s handsome, sweet, and playful – What more could you ask for?

If you want to meet any of these precious cats, call the Danville Humane Society at (434) 799-0843.