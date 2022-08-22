Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia

Nearly 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia.

UPDATE

Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia.

Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total without power.

Below are the worst outage areas among the 2,111 Appalachian Power customers in our region without power as of 10:29 a.m.:

Pulaski County - 1,253

Franklin County - 291

Carroll County - 114

Roanoke - 107

We will continue to update this article throughout the day.