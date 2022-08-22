Man arrested after firing pistol into air in Downtown Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested for discharging a firearm in a public area on Sunday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said that on August 21 around 1:02 a.m., officers patrolling the downtown area saw the man shooting a pistol into the air in front of the Greenhaus Beer Garden, located in the 1100-block of Chuch Street.

The man attempted to flee when officers approached him but was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Police said that Chadwick Turner, 33, was arrested and charged with the following:

Discharging a firearm in a public place,

Brandishing a firearm,

Obstruction of justice,

Drunk in public.

Turner was taken to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center and later released on bond, according to the LPD.

Authorities said they recovered the pistol and that there were no injuries or property damage reported as a result of the incident.

The LPD said the incident remains under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.