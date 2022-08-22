Spin the Wheel! Mark Walberg to host ‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is coming to Roanoke in September, and a celebrity host has been announced.

On Monday, the Berglund Center announced that Mark Walberg, longtime host of Antique Roadshow, will be hosting “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” in September.

“Like most of America, I’ve been a Wheel fan for decades! Being able to bring America’s Game to your hometown is truly a dream come true,” said Walberg. “I can’t wait to celebrate Wheel of Fortune with fans from all over the country and, as a bonus, help to make you all winners!”

At the show, guests can try out to go on stage and have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel, the release said.

They will also be able to solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle board to win prizes, the release said, including up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more.

The release said the show will be held at the Berglund Center Performing Arts Theatre on September 21 at 7:30 p.m., according to the release.

The release said you can buy tickets online, by phone at 1-866-HDG–TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

Learn more about “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” here.