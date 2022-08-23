82º

One hospitalized with serious injuries after house fire in Northwest Roanoke

Fire happened in the 1500 block of Andrews Rd

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Crews responded to Andrews Rd in Northwest Roanoke Tuesday morning for the report of the fire. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a house fire in Northwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews responded to the 1500 block of Andrews Rd in Northwest Roanoke Tuesday at about 7:21 a.m. for the report of the fire.

We’re told it started in the basement and was quickly extinguished. Authorities add that there was no damage done to the outside of the house either.

At this time, authorities are still looking for a pet.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire to determine the cause.

