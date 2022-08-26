Order’s up: New Starbucks location opens in Pulaski County

FAIRLAWN, Va. – You can now get your Starbucks fix in the Fairlawn area of Pulaski County.

On Thursday, Pulaski County announced a new Starbucks location in Fairlawn.

Pulaski County leaders gathered to celebrate the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Facebook post said.

Leaders were excited about the opening, they said in a press release Friday.

“Now that Starbucks has opened the new location in Fairlawn, it demonstrates yet another example that Pulaski County is strong and growing. Additional employment, new products, and modern facilities are some of the features that this business brings to our area,” said Adam Hall, Cloyd District Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “When you meet store manager Kalee Shahayda; her energy, excitement about the business, and dedication to a quality experience are just a few of the traits that you will see.”

According to the Starbucks website, the Fairlawn location is open all days of the week from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offers drive-thru and in-store services, as well as mobile order and payment.