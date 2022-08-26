Road collapse repairs underway in Botetourt County

Officials said the repairs could take up to three months

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to repair a road collapse in Botetourt County.

The incident happened on Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area.

VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said it was caused by a drainage pipe failure because of the recent heavy rain.

No one was hurt when the road collapsed, but school bus routes were impacted by the road closure.

Now, crews will have to replace the pipe before they can fix the road.

“It does take time to get a culvert like this fabricated. And it is going to take about three months. I know that’s an inconvenience for some folks, but we do appreciate their patience,” said Bond.

There’s a short detour less than one mile in place while crews fix the road.