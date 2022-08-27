Best feline friends: Dink and her best cat buddy, Callie

Dink, who will need to be adopted with her best buddy, Callie (not pictured). (Credit: Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Two peas – well, cats – in a pod.

Dink is an older cat at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center that has been waiting for a family to take her, and her best buddy, home for over seven weeks.

Even though Dink is a senior kitty, just over 15 years old, shelter staff said she absolutely loves children, maybe even more than she does adults.

Dink currently shares a space with her best buddy, Callie, and the two would need to be adopted together.

Shelter staff said that Dink’s adoption is sponsored by Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care and Control

You can set up a meet and greet with Dink and Callie by calling (540) 382-5795 or emailing them at animalcenter@montgomerycountyva.gov.