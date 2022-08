GILES COUNTY, Va. – Narrows High School and Narrows Elementary/Middle School will be dismissed early on Monday, Aug. 29.

School officials say class will be dismissed at 1 p.m. due to high temperatures and high humidity in Narrows Elementary Middle School, which also doesn’t have an HVAC system.

We’re told there were also other electrical issues reported in a part of the building as well.

