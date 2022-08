Roanoke Police were called to the Guys and Dolls Billiards Bar late Monday night for the report of shots fired.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police were called to the Guys and Dolls Billiards Bar late Monday night for the report of shots fired.

We’re told that no one was hurt but there was property damage reported.

10 News crews were at the scene and saw damage to a pickup truck.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops