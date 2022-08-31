Authorities issue 303 summonses in school zones during back to school week in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Safety is top of the mind in and out of the classroom this year, and each school day starts on the road.

The Roanoke City Police Department said they partnered with Virginia State Police to target school zones during the first week of school.

Altogether, the Roanoke City PD said they and the VSP issued 303 summonses during their targeted enforcement period.

The Roanoke City Police Department broke down the summonses by the following: