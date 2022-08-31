Buchanan boy needs help collecting peanut butter to help kids in need

He does this every year, but he's facing obstacles this time around. Here's how you can help/

BUCHANAN, Va. – Every year, a Botetourt County boy makes a difference here in our community – making sure no other child goes hungry. This year he’s facing several obstacles … and needs your help.

It started in 2019 when Gavin Price, 10, heard about Backpack Buddies.

That year, Gavin invited friends to his birthday party and asked that they each bring a jar of peanut butter.

When no one showed up, New Freedom Farm threw him a community birthday party, and 800 jars of peanut butter were donated.

“My dad thought of it. He asked me if I really wanted to do it instead of my birthday. I thought … other kids don’t have as much as I do so I can give to them,” Gavin explained.

In 2020, he collected more than 2,000 jars, and the year after that, he collected more than 4,000.

This year, Gavin is struggling to reach his 1,000 goal.

“It’s been a little difficult because things cost a little bit more,” Gavin said.

“We understand that people can only give what they can give without causing shortfalls in their own households,” said his mom, Cindy Price.

You can donate through Labor Day on their Amazon Wishlist, PayPal: GavinPeanutButterBoy, or drop your donations off at the Buchanan Town Hall.