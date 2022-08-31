Huckleberry Park construction underway in Christiansburg

The new park is set to open in the Spring

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new Christiansburg park is on track to open this spring.

The newly named Huckleberry Park first broke ground back in spring of 2021, but now construction is in full swing.

It will feature an all-access playground, challenge course, splash pad and more.

This week, they are working on the installation of the playground.

“Whether you’re the aging population, whether you are a child, whether you’re a sports fanatic, whether you want to go sit on a bench and read a book, all of those recreational activities will be provided here, from a passive standpoint, and from an active standpoint,” Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperley said.

There will also be two dog parks and over two miles of walking trails.