New Christiansburg park hopes to boost the economy, bring community closer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new massive park in Christiansburg aims to provide space for children to play, give dogs a chance to roam free and attract visitors’ dollars.

Eight years ago, Robert Cord Hall, a former Christiansburg Councilmember, noticed a for sale sign for 63 acres near Huckleberry Trail. Now, the land has a new sign reading ‘Christiansburg Signature Park coming soon.’

Serving as a child welfare attorney, Hall is humbled to see the land transform.

“I saw fields, and I saw cows which is a wonderful thing too,” Hall said. “Now, I’m going to see children. I’m going to see families. I’m going to see a community thriving.”

The nearly $18 million park will have four fields to play football, lacrosse and soccer.

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said it’s an amenity that will bring in plenty of dollars to the town’s economy by attracting tournament athletes.

“Let’s say the New River Valley Soccer Association,” Barber said. “They can play in tournaments with 165 teams coming from 5 to 6 states. They all need a place to stay. They all need a place to eat and they need a place to shop.”

Barber said they expect the park to attract visitors as far as 200 miles away, especially since the park will have an inclusive playground and splash pad that will help children with disabilities.