Liberty University students travel to Kentucky to help with disaster relief

The group will return on Sunday

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau - Multimedia Journalist

A team left this morning to go help out those impacted by the devastating flooding in Kentucky

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University students are providing disaster relief after last month’s flooding in Kentucky.

A group left Wednesday morning for Jackson, Kentucky, where they’ll remove debris and help with other clean-up efforts before returning on Sunday.

The students are a part of the LU Serve Now program and are partnering with Samaritan’s Purse.

“The situation in Kentucky is very sad. We have a great opportunity here at Serve Now to be able to go out to places like this and help where we’re needed; so doing what we can even if it only makes a small difference,” said Hazel Van Dyk, a Liberty University sophomore participant.

“It’s a unique opportunity for students just to deploy their uniqueness, their skills, their abilities to go and help and serve others,” said Chad Nelson, director of LU Serve Now.

Another group of LU students will travel to Mayfield, Kentucky in October to help with the rebuilding after last year’s tornado.

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

