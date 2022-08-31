Rail Yard Dawgs extend lease with Berglund Center

It's official - the Dawgs are here to stay!

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs will call Roanoke home for many years to come.

The organization is extending its lease at the Berglund Center for five more years.

The venue will serve as the team’s home arena and primary practice facility through May of 2028.

The Dawgs had a big playoff run last season and made the SPHL finals and their momentum has translated into ticket sales. For the first time in franchise history, there are more than 900 season ticket holders.

The president told 10 News that fans are also key to their success.

“Since I’ve moved here I’ve seen it time and time again that people are proud of being from Roanoke and proud to see that local success and anytime that happens they really rally around it and we’ve certainly felt that first hand.,” said Rail Yard Dawgs President Mickey Gray.

The Dawgs’ season opener is scheduled for October 21 in Roanoke.