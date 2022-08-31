Roanoke’s City Manager’s Office requests external assessment of police department

What city leaders hope will come from this review, and how local authorities feel about it

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s City Manager’s Office requested an outside assessment of the city’s police department.

The request for an organizational assessment went live on the city’s website earlier this month.

According to the post, the purpose of the assessment is for an external agency to assess the police department and make recommendations on operational efficiencies, organization structure, and performance measures.

10 News reached out for a comment from the City Manager’s Office and Roanoke Police Department.

Both agencies released the following statements:

“The Roanoke Police Department is an exceptional organization benefitting from strong leadership and dedicated law enforcement personnel. This fact is validated by the Department being among only a few nationally accredited agencies in the Commonwealth. The objective of the organizational assessment is to build upon this strong foundation, ensuring policing in Roanoke remains nimble and responsive. Alongside previously approved pay increases and various bonuses, this assessment will help ensure the organizational structure, use of technology, responsibilities of senior leadership, etc. continue to contribute to an exemplary organization best positioned to respond to the challenges of the day.” Roanoke's City Manager Bob Cowell