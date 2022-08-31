Suicide Awareness Month: Local groups to host events, provide resources for awareness

People experiencing mental health distress can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

ROANOKE, Va. – September is Suicide Awareness Month, and two local groups hope to raise awareness.

The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare are joining forces to focus on suicide prevention, warning signs, and reduction of the stigma associated with suicide in the Roanoke Valley, according to a joint press release.

The release said that suicide is the second leading cause of death among 10 to 24-year-olds and it is estimated that over 45,979 Americans died by suicide in 2020.

SPCRV and BRBH will be hosting multiple events in their efforts to raise awareness and provide resources to the community, the release said, all of which are free.

On World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10, the organizations will host a SafeTALK training for people over the age of 15 to become suicide-alert helpers, the release said.

They will also host a Virtual Talk Saves Lives presentation on September 20 and a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training on September 27, according to the release.

Find more resources for suicide awareness here.

