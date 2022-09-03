Cougars fall short to the Staunton Storm

COVINGTON, Va. – Staunton Storm brought the fire to Covington on Friday night.
The Storm kept Covington driving, and the Cougars made some impressive defensive plays, but they fell short.
The Storm was victorious, with a final score of 40-7.
