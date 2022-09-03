70º

Cougars fall short to the Staunton Storm

The game’s final score was 40-7

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

A storm blew in, and Staunton secured a win of 40-7 over the cougars

COVINGTON, Va. – Staunton Storm brought the fire to Covington on Friday night.

The Storm kept Covington driving, and the Cougars made some impressive defensive plays, but they fell short.

The Storm was victorious, with a final score of 40-7.

