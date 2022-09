Shenandoah Ave. – ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to a house fire early Sunday morning on Shenandoah Avenue.

Crews tell 10 News when they arrived on scene they saw fire coming from the front and side of the home.

They were able to contain it but say the home suffered major smoke damage.

We’re also told multiple families were in the home when the fire started but were able to make it out before crews arrived.

Still no word on what caused the fire or any estimated damages.