Roanoke NAACP Branch hosts Drive Thru Registration event

ROANOKE, Va. – We are two months away from mid-term elections which means it’s time to make sure people are registered to vote come Nov. 8.

Roanoke’s branch for The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted a drive-thru event on Saturday.

Alongside them were members of the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council.

Vice President of the group, Olivia Davoll, says it’s important to get young adults registered.

“Because we’re like the next incoming…we’re supposed to be making this world a better place because we’re the next generation and we’re in charge basically,” Davoll said.

The group also sold baked goods along with other foods to help raise money for their organization. Davoll says the fundraising helped her get to go to New Jersey for an event last year.

Mid-term elections will be on Nov. 8. Roanoke City has 11 candidates vying for four available seats.