Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

Authorities said one happened near Blackwell Road, and one happened near Henry Road

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

WSLS (WSLS)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va.UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:

Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT.

One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities.

As of 5:51 p.m., the south right lane and right shoulder were closed, VDOT said, and motorists can expect delays.

The other crash happened nearby, in the area of Henry Road, authorities said.

As of 6:02 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder were closed, according to VDOT.

