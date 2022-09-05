In Your Town: Headin’ to the Highlands

Alleghany County and surrounding areas have so much outdoor recreation to offer such as parks, lakes, and rivers

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – It’s week two of In Your Town and we took a trip to the Highlands on Friday.

The Highlands includes Alleghany County, Rockbridge County, and surrounding areas, all offering a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities.

Summer is coming to a close, but there’s still time to enjoy the outdoors and explore all of what Alleghany County has to offer.

“We have two beautiful rivers, the Cowpasture River and the Jackson River, also. We have Lake Moomaw. We have hundreds of miles of trails. We have the Jackson River Scenic Trail, just a beautiful area,” said Chad Williams, Director of Parks and Recreation for Alleghany County.

Alleghany County has teamed up with the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission in a collaborative effort to see how outdoor recreation and tourism can be expanded within the Highlands.

“We’ve really pushed tourism and outdoor tourism, specifically as a means for economic development, here,” said Williams.

Ad

Robin Bruns, Regional Planner, said the commission is asking people to complete a survey to see where gaps in services might be and what people want to see more of.

“With this planning effort we really hope to bring together all the local government agencies to see where we can increase opportunity for connectivity and our devices to improve outdoor recreation access,” said Bruns.

Even when the weather is dreary, or you’re looking for a more relaxing family adventure, you can head to Clifton Forge to enjoy all that the Historic Masonic Theatre has to offer.

“We are able to show a free movie on Sundays, every Sunday. And we also include a free hot dog, a drink, and popcorn. So we get families coming to the movies every Sunday, just like it’s been happening since this building has been going on. It’s always a gathering place for families,” said Executive Director, Justin Reiter.

Ad

Hear more about the great activities the Highlands has to offer by watching 10 News live this Friday when we’ll be In Your Town.