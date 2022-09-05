Lynchburg Police Department to host first-ever ‘Cops N Bobbers’ fishing event

The Lynchburg Police Department is looking to 'reel-in' a better relationship with the community

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is looking to cast a line and reel in a better relationship with the community by hosting its first-ever fishing event.

The event is called ‘Cops N Bobbers’ and is open to kids ages seven to 13.

LPD will hand out trophies and provide educational training, but they said it’s about more than fishing.

“This is something for kids who don’t know how to fish or have never fished. It gives them an opportunity to learn. Fish with a Cop gives us a lot of one-on-one time with the kids to get to know the kids, and the kids to get to know us,” said Officer Tereika Grooms.

The event will take place on Sept. 17 at the pond at HumanKind.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and space is limited.