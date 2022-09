(Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. Gasoline prices are sliding back toward the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Drivers can look forward to lower prices at the pump.

According to AAA, this week’s current average of regular gas in Virginia is $3.56 while last week’s average was $3.64, about an eight-cent difference.

Prices continue to drop quickly, with last month’s average at $3.90.

These prices remain high compared to previous years, with an average of $2.98 a year ago.

The highest recorded average price was $4.87 on June 14. Gas prices have now dropped over $1.30 since then.