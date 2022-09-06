Busch Gardens to open world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Ready for another thrill ride?

Busch Gardens Williamsburg said that strange weather patterns have been recorded near King Ludwig’s abandoned fortress in the cursed castle grounds, and soon, explorers can embark on a dark journey to discover the supernatural forces that are lurking within.

DarKoaster, the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster, will open in 2023 in Williamsburg, according to Busch Gardens.

Busch Gardens said this will be the park’s tenth coaster, housing in the Curse of DarKastle building.

And, the coaster will host a uniqueness when it comes to speed – as weather strikes, DarKoaster riders will race through total darkness to encounter four different accelerating launches through the storm.

Ad

“DarKoaster will be an exciting and unique addition to our world-class lineup of coasters,” said Kevin Lembke, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President. “As an indoor attraction, DarKoaster complements our collection of thrill rides and offers a new experience to enjoy throughout the year. Plus, with only a 48-inch height requirement, DarKoaster is a ride for the whole family to conquer together.”

You can read more on the Busch Gardens website.