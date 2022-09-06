84º

Local News

Busch Gardens to open world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster

DarKoaster will launch in 2023, Busch Gardens said

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Busch Gardens, Theme Park, Roller Coaster, Williamsburg
DarKoaster, the World’s First All-Indoor Straddle Coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg (Credit: Busch Gardens) (WSLS)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Ready for another thrill ride?

Busch Gardens Williamsburg said that strange weather patterns have been recorded near King Ludwig’s abandoned fortress in the cursed castle grounds, and soon, explorers can embark on a dark journey to discover the supernatural forces that are lurking within.

DarKoaster, the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster, will open in 2023 in Williamsburg, according to Busch Gardens.

Busch Gardens said this will be the park’s tenth coaster, housing in the Curse of DarKastle building.

And, the coaster will host a uniqueness when it comes to speed – as weather strikes, DarKoaster riders will race through total darkness to encounter four different accelerating launches through the storm.

“DarKoaster will be an exciting and unique addition to our world-class lineup of coasters,” said Kevin Lembke, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President. “As an indoor attraction, DarKoaster complements our collection of thrill rides and offers a new experience to enjoy throughout the year. Plus, with only a 48-inch height requirement, DarKoaster is a ride for the whole family to conquer together.”

You can read more on the Busch Gardens website.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email