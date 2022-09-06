Local universities participate in Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program is back, with more partners than ever this year, including two in our area, according to a Food Lion press release.

This year, Food Lion said they have over 33 colleges and universities working together to tackle hunger.

Through Sack to Give Back, they will donate 1,000 meals – up to 30,000 meals per school – for every quarterback sack made by a participating institution to their local Feeding America food bank, according to the release.

The release said the program will kick off in September, and multiple food banks in Southwest Virginia will benefit.

According to the release, these are the two institutions and their benefitting food banks that are involved in this year’s initiative: