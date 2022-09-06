68º

Unique approach to tailgating: Gator seen tied to SUV in Florida

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

A gator seen tied to a vehicle on I-95 in Brevard County this weekend. (Karen Kress, Karen Kress)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Only as seen in Florida.

Over the weekend, a Floridian took a photo of what appeared to be a real gator tied to the bumper of an SUV, our sister station in Orlando reported.

The photo, captured on I-95 just south of Melbourne by Karen Kress, showed the gator tied up from snout to tail, which did not appear to be alive.

What might seem like an odd occurrence isn’t as odd as it appears, though.

According to our sister station, it’s currently alligator hunting season in Florida.

The end to the gator hunt is on Nov. 1, according to the Orlando station.

