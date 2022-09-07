Happening soon: Salvation Army to host Hero Fun Run on the Huck

The Christiansburg 5K is for all ages, raising funds to combat food insecurity

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new event is coming to Christiansburg this weekend and it’s all for a good cause.

The Salvation Army New River Valley is hosting its inaugural Hero Fun Run on the Huck soon, a 5K fundraiser to combat food insecurity in the community.

The 5K is for people of all ages and abilities, and is slated to start at the Christiansburg Recreation Center on Sunday at 1 p.m.

“The fundraiser goes towards our social service just to make sure that we’re able to keep our pantries full and to provide utility assistance to the community,” said Capt. Charlene Cover with Salvation Army NRV.

The run will take place on the Huckleberry Trail.

Participants are encouraged to wear a hero costume in honor of 9/11. The entry fee is $15, and you can register in-person Sunday before the event or online here.