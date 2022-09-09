Buchanan-based nonprofit plans 9/11 memorial walk to honor fallen heroes

A Buchanan man dedicates his time to making sure the men and women who died are never forgotten

BUCHANAN, Va. – It might be hard to believe that Sunday will mark 21 years since the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001.

Bill Price, a Buchanan Firefighter and Executive Director of Sirens and Salutes, a local-based non-profit, said that it’s his mission to remember each and every one of the fallen heroes from 9/11.

“My godfather lost 40 good friends that day, and the best man in his wedding was killed. I had talked to him and some other firefighters and they said their biggest fear was that these guys that were killed were going to be forgotten. And I said, ‘Well, as long as I’m around they won’t be forgotten,’” said Price.

Price is remembering the fallen heroes from that day 21 years ago by organizing a walk at Buchanan’s Riverside Park as part of the promise he made to his godfather, who served as a New York Firefighter.

“We start at 8:46 when the first tower gets hit, we just walk the track and we pause on the track for a moment of silence during each significant events during that 102 minutes. The time the second tower is hit, the time the pentagon is hit, the time the aircraft goes down in Shanksville, when the first tower falls and then we walk until the second tower falls,” said Price.

During the walk, 407 photos will be hung up, each one honoring the fallen heroes from that day in New York, police officers, firefighters, EMS, and even one K-9.

“It’s really all about remembering those first responders, firefighters, police officers that were killed in 9/11,” said Price.

The event will kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The walk is followed by a showing of the film, “Flight 93″ at the Buchanan Theater.