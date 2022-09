BUENA VISTA, Va. – Thursday night games will be a norm this season with the referee shortage.

Under the Thursday night lights, the Buchanan and Buena Vista communities came together for a showdown.

It was a quick lead and a strong offensive line that led the Knights to victory.

Even though they had the home advantage, the Fighting Blues didn’t hold up.

James River Knights will be headed back to Buchanan with a win under their belt. The game’s final score was 47-7.